Indra Wijaya | Logo Designer

CAZURA LOGO

Indra Wijaya | Logo Designer
Indra Wijaya | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
CAZURA LOGO minimalist clean simple home homes real estate indrawijay brand design brand identity branding design logo design logo designer logodesign logomark logos logo mark symbol
Download color palette

Logo design I made for CAZURA

interested in working with me? don't hesitate to contact me anytime.

Email : indrawijay2@gmail.com
Whatsapp : wa.me/628128589703
Telegram : www.t.me/indrawijay2
Website : www.indrawijay.com

Indra Wijaya | Logo Designer
Indra Wijaya | Logo Designer
Let's Make Your Brand Stand Out 🚀🚀↓↓↓
Hire Me

More by Indra Wijaya | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like