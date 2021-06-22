🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
轻松的英式奶茶是许多人逛街必备的饮料。在品牌设计时对代表元素的选择却很伤脑筋。最终选择了伦敦经典的双层巴士进行二次加工，融合进纸杯的元素。一些变形让整个卡通形象更加动感鲜活。搭配油画笔手写的字体。将平易近人的观感带入了整个形象。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318