茶巴士-品牌标识

茶巴士-品牌标识 branding illustration design brand china logo
轻松的英式奶茶是许多人逛街必备的饮料。在品牌设计时对代表元素的选择却很伤脑筋。最终选择了伦敦经典的双层巴士进行二次加工，融合进纸杯的元素。一些变形让整个卡通形象更加动感鲜活。搭配油画笔手写的字体。将平易近人的观感带入了整个形象。

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
