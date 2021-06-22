Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sinead Tones Designs

Creating A Little Positivity

Sinead Tones Designs
Sinead Tones Designs
  • Save
Creating A Little Positivity
Download color palette

I created this design a while ago, (using my own photo) as a social media post during Covid lockdown. I used Adobe Photoshop and worked on a series of social media posts around nature and this seemed to help lift some people's spirits.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Sinead Tones Designs
Sinead Tones Designs
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sinead Tones Designs

View profile
    • Like