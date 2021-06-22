🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
重庆这座城市的码头文化自古便与精致细腻毫无瓜葛。讲究的是坚决果断的辣与畅快淋漓的麻。所以在设计时文字在兼顾这种气质的同时也体现了更强的攻击性。将这种味蕾的碰撞通过图形表现出来。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318