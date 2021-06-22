Kung YuHan

渝辣记-品牌标识

Kung YuHan
Kung YuHan
  • Save
渝辣记-品牌标识 branding illustration design 中国 brand china logo
Download color palette

重庆这座城市的码头文化自古便与精致细腻毫无瓜葛。讲究的是坚决果断的辣与畅快淋漓的麻。所以在设计时文字在兼顾这种气质的同时也体现了更强的攻击性。将这种味蕾的碰撞通过图形表现出来。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Kung YuHan
Kung YuHan

More by Kung YuHan

View profile
    • Like