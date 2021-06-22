Metafund Website

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys 👋
This is the latest blockchain website designed by me for customers. I hope you like it. Please press "L" thanks for watching! ❤️
---------------------
Tip: click the picture to enlarge and view the whole web design
---------------------
Have an idea? Tell us about it. jihoooong@gmail.com
Want to know more about Jeehom & don't want to miss any updates? follow me on instagram
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.