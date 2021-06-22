Powerhaus Logo

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Powerhaus Energy Company - Logo Design ⚡
This is a logo for electric services. The idea behind the logo is combining the P letter, a house and the electric icon in negative space to a whole new level, and this logo is suitable for electric-related company
This logo went unused and is available for purchase. DM or email me if you’re interested.
Did you see something similar before? Comment down below! Feel free to give me feedback, happy to hear your thoughts 😉
