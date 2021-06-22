dongkyu lim

Art Deco Theatre - combine 3D and 2D

This is the result I made mixed 3D(Cinema 4D) and 2D(After Effects + my previous illustrations). This time, I tried to create Art Deco-style theatre and made animation, effects with After Effects. It was fun and learned that I should go further...

Thanks for watching it and feel free to leave comments. If you have any project like this or 2D illustration project, let's talk!! :)

Digital Designer, Illustrator - Art Deco, Cycling
