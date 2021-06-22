Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer

Bonetux logo ( B letter mark )

Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Bonetux logo ( B letter mark ) minimalist logo trend logo identity vector logo design logo designer best logo modern logo human bone business logo mark bone b logo design b mark symbol design latter logo logo mark branding logo
Download color palette

Here is my recent exploration for Bonetux logo Branding project which is unused , Hope you like that.
Are you looking for something similar logo design.
YOU CAN CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS : Arafatho7496@gmail.com
Skype: Arafat hossain
WhatsApp: 01705337496
please do like, comment, for more concept.
don't forget to follow me. Thanks :)

Dribbble
Facebook
Linkedin
Instagram

Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Logo & Brand identity designer on Dribbble.
Hire Me

More by Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like