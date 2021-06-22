Sejeong_Rachel

[Daily UI Project] 001 Sign up

[Daily UI Project] 001 Sign up modern gradient appdesign signup uiux
Hi !
I've just started a self UI design project with 'Daily UI'.
I am currently studying both UI and UX fields and am still in my design journey. :)
I'd love to get feedback on my beginner design.
The first theme of the daily UI was the 'Sign Up' page.
I designed a Splash for Audio Podcasts and one signup page.
I designed mainly in XD and Illustrator.
I wanted to convey the vivid, fast-paced concept of an audio podcast by combining a gradient of purple and light green tones.
Thank you !

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
