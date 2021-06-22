[Daily UI Project] 001 Sign up

Hi !

I've just started a self UI design project with 'Daily UI'.

I am currently studying both UI and UX fields and am still in my design journey. :)

I'd love to get feedback on my beginner design.

The first theme of the daily UI was the 'Sign Up' page.

I designed a Splash for Audio Podcasts and one signup page.

I designed mainly in XD and Illustrator.

I wanted to convey the vivid, fast-paced concept of an audio podcast by combining a gradient of purple and light green tones.

Thank you !