Tripfarer - Landing Page UI Design (Website & App)

Tripfarer - Landing Page UI Design (Website & App)
Traveling to faraway lands and beautiful views has always been so inspiring to me. I wanted to catch the same feeling with this concept design for a trip discovery app and website (see separate Tripfarer project for more of the mobile app screens).

I decided for Tripfarer to be a discovery travel website, where users can find new inspiring locations filled with destination-specific tips, top sites, and community articles from the blog.

