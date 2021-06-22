Tripfarer - Travel App UI Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Traveling to faraway lands and beautiful views has always been so inspiring to me. I wanted to catch the same feeling with this concept design for a trip discovery app and website (see separate project for the website version). Definitely made this feeling COVID-19 wanderlust!
I used Google's Material Design principles for designing in dark mode. Many social media and related apps now all have the option to switch between light and dark mode, and dark mode is sometimes preferred to conserve battery and less straining on the eyes if the application is used for long periods of time. Users also have the option to switch to light mode if preferred.