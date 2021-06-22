Kurniawan Handiputra

Insurance Dashboard

Few weeks ago, I've been asked to create a web application about insurance management with b2b scale.

so here is the dashboard part
What being asked in this part is, knowing how far the status of each company filling a template & quick access creating a new template with available template

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
