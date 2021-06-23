MARIAN.DESIGN

Connector Illustration

Connector Illustration
OEAMTC Smart Connect
"Connector Illustration"

Hey Folks 👋,
this is an Illustration of the Smart Connect dongle - called Connector, for the OBD-II Port of your car. It is used to illustrate how to setup this awesome gadget.

Smart Connect turns your regular car, into a smart one with features like automatic trip recording, trip tagging, detailed statistics, car health diagnostics, reminders and much more!

Check it out:
OEAMTC Smart Connect Website

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
    • Like