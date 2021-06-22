Cody Claus

The Doctor

Cody Claus
Cody Claus
  • Save
The Doctor plague pandemic dark bird doctor plague doctor shadow illustration logo pixelart pixel
Download color palette

A quick render of a plague doctor. Playing with shadows and lighting is still one of my favorite things to do with this style.

Cody Claus
Cody Claus

More by Cody Claus

View profile
    • Like