Prashant Kumar Sharma

Dashboard Design for Transact

Prashant Kumar Sharma
Prashant Kumar Sharma
  • Save
Dashboard Design for Transact orange red blue interface modern management user admin gredient transaction payment dashboard ux app ui logo typography branding design creative
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

This is a design concept of dashboard for managing payment transaction.

Press L for Like

Follow me on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/prashant_ux/

Prashant Kumar Sharma
Prashant Kumar Sharma

More by Prashant Kumar Sharma

View profile
    • Like