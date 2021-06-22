Leighton Hubbell

Service truck refresh

Took this long-standing Western brand and gave it a refresh. The iconic Saguaro cactus was an obvious visual to update with a pipe-like shape and elbows. The addition of a deep brown and more prevalent use of a warm green gives the brand some pop.

Art direction | Brand design | Illustration

