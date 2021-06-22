BOSSKIDS - Graffiti font

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Introducing Bosskids- A Grafiti Font
This gorgeous, stylish and artistic font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. Make your graffiti text dance with this wonderful, rhythmic font that captures motion and is bound to call attention wherever you use it. Use it for your headings, logos, ads, printed quotes, packaging, and even your website or social media branding.
Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.
Includes:
Bosskids (OTF/TTF)
Features:
Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13303/bosskids.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/bosskids/