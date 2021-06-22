Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sojos - Packaging Redesign

Sojos - Packaging Redesign student typography illustration packaging branding
Student redesign project for “Sojos”, a raw pet food brand.

Student Winner — CA Design 2021
Gold — AAF San Antonio 2021
Silver — Graphis New Talent 2021
Hon. Mention — Salute Design Competition

See the whole project at https://www.nathanaeltaylor.com/sojos

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
