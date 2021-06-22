Sojos - Packaging Redesign

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Student redesign project for “Sojos”, a raw pet food brand.
Student Winner — CA Design 2021
Gold — AAF San Antonio 2021
Silver — Graphis New Talent 2021
Hon. Mention — Salute Design Competition
See the whole project at https://www.nathanaeltaylor.com/sojos