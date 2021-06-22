Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bruna Hirano

mk yoga - visual identity

Bruna Hirano
Bruna Hirano
mk yoga - visual identity health yoga logo branding design brand identity
MK Yoga is a studio focused on the practice of yoga for everyone. In addition to classes, the studio also seeks to create content on different topics within yoga for social media. The brand is young and inclusive. The goal of the studio is to show that everyone can start practicing yoga.

The logo was built using an organic typography, which refers to yoga movements. #visualidentity #yogalogo #logotype

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Bruna Hirano
Bruna Hirano

