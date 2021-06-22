Chad Lanenga

Compass / Star / Shield

Compass / Star / Shield guidance direction vector monoline icon logo branding
Combining the three (compass, star, shield) into one mark. The three stars to be used as a pattern in brand visuals.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
