Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Liam Forsyth

Apple Podcasts Sketch

Liam Forsyth
Liam Forsyth
Hire Me
  • Save
Apple Podcasts Sketch sketch podcast ios apple podcasts buttons design app ui iphone
Download color palette

I don't think Podcasts is the most well designed app, I get lost trying to replay an old episode series of my favourite True Crime Podcast 👀 ... but wanted to rebuild some things in Sketch.

Dropbox Download
⭐️ Updates ⭐️
1.1 Buttons are now editable symbol, tints now added for copy and button for darker backgrounds

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Liam Forsyth
Liam Forsyth
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Liam Forsyth

View profile
    • Like