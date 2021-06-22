Sulton handaya
Online assessment platform

Just finished our exploration Online assessment platform App. Online assessment platform is designed to meticulously assess the right candidates fit for your organization. Create assessments with different scoring algorithms to accurately measure the strengths and weaknesses of the test taker.

All the best,
Pelorous Team

Rebound of
Online assessment platform
