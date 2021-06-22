Raul Meza Montoya

Corazón de Maple Branding

Corazón de Maple was born as a university project that I decided to reimagine.
It's a company that makes maple syrup using mexican maple trees (arce) to make organic syrup.
This is the resulting branding and packaging of the Corazón de Maple syrup.

[Texture thanks to photo by Matt Hoffman on Unsplash.]

