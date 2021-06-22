🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This was an illustration project that describes Triplebyte's new approach as a job platform as simple as possible.
I've been ideating a few images that will communicate that idea giving engineers full control and power in their job search. But importantly, I didn't want to create unnecessary tension between candidates and companies by depicting them as being opposed to each other.
During the brainstorm, I remembered in my childhood days I often fumbled lego pieces in a huge container - that excitement I finally got the one I wanted - could be the same feel it'd be for candidates landing on the right job. that led me to this idea, a giant hand digging out of the ground.
--------
Triplebyte is pivoting. We no longer require a quiz or interview to join. Engineers are almost completely unique as a labor force. There is far more demand for engineers than there is supply, and that makes engineers powerful in a way other professions are not. We want to stop being a placement agency, and instead become a job search platform that leverages that unique power to create a better hiring process for engineers.
Read more at https://triplebyte.com/blog/rethinking-triplebyte.