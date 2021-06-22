Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Personas for a Pet Adoption App

I just started a new project focused on help people and dog shelters to be connected and giving the possibility to have a "match" and make possible and easier to find a pet to adopt. This project I'm doing as a group based on Lisbon, Portugal.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
