Liz D

VHS Vaporwave

Liz D
Liz D
  • Save
VHS Vaporwave figma art digital art neon retro graphic design design logo illustration vector cyberpunk vaporwave
Download color palette

Vector art created in Figma.

This was originally meant to be an illustration of a planet, but it turned into something that looks like a media company logo that you might see on a very old VHS tape.

Liz D
Liz D

More by Liz D

View profile
    • Like