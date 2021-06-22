Domingo Reyes

QR Heart

Domingo Reyes
Domingo Reyes
  • Save
QR Heart qrcodeart qrcode design draw drawing art illustration
Download color palette

This is a QR code illustration I made for a Healthy Institution in Mexico

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Domingo Reyes
Domingo Reyes

More by Domingo Reyes

View profile
    • Like