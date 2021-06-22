Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gabriel de Soulages

Falls (Acrylic)

Gabriel de Soulages
Gabriel de Soulages
  • Save
Falls (Acrylic) mountain impressionist quebec acrylic chutes montmorency waterfalls landscape painting illustration fineart painting
Download color palette

Falls (acrylic painting on 30,5 x 40,5 x 1,5 cm canvas)

These secondary and powerful rapids of Chute-Montmorency have carved their way through the rocky escarpments of this tormented landscape. Generating a thundering and continuous sound, level after level, the swirling waters inexorably decline towards their destination.

Gabriel de Soulages
Gabriel de Soulages

More by Gabriel de Soulages

View profile
    • Like