Cormac Kelly

DSRE Live Open House

Cormac Kelly
Cormac Kelly
  • Save
DSRE Live Open House icon logo branding vector design
Download color palette

The latter made the cut and former made the cutting room floor. Had a lot of fun making these little sub brand marks for Dayna Simmon Real Estate's annual Live Open House event.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Cormac Kelly
Cormac Kelly

More by Cormac Kelly

View profile
    • Like