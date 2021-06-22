Deyaz

Logo for homemade bakery

Deyaz
Deyaz
  • Save
Logo for homemade bakery design graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

Yummmicha sound like yummi and micha is the name person. She want logo with simple and yummi, and she satisfied

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Deyaz
Deyaz

More by Deyaz

View profile
    • Like