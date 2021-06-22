Kawen K

Kicking off my Daily UI challenge, day 01!

The first day of the Daily UI challenge is to make a sign-up/sign-in page. I decided to just create whatever that popped into my head.

I enjoyed making these interfaces with super vibrant colors and round forms. Hope you enjoy them too :)

Cant' wait for the next 99 days of creating.

