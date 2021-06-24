Tyler Pate

Trust the Process NFT

Trust the Process NFT design process snakes logo nft icons branding the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
‘Trust the Process’ NFT drop with @withfoundation is live! I thought this would be the perfect illustration to bring to the NFT world and now it’s here. Go check it out here: https://foundation.app/@thecreativepain and remember to trust the process!!!

Graphic Designer Illustrator, Problem Solver.
