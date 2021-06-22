Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paulina Wodzień

Theater poster B1 Molier Skąpiec

Paulina Wodzień
Paulina Wodzień
  • Save
Theater poster B1 Molier Skąpiec graphic design theatre poster typography vector design illustration
Download color palette

Project created for the competition 17th International Biennale of Theatre Poster - YOUNG ARTISTS COMPETITION 2021

Programs used: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Paulina Wodzień
Paulina Wodzień

More by Paulina Wodzień

View profile
    • Like