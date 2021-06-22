Miriali López

Delivery app

Miriali López
Miriali López
  • Save
Delivery app yummy pizza ux ui design comida app food beginner
Download color palette

Hello World! ♥

What can be better than having your favorite food just a few clicks away? With this delivery app you can find the best food options in a few minutes and with a wide range of options.

I´m happy with the result of this design and I hope you also like it ♥ :) I hope you´re fine

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Miriali López
Miriali López

More by Miriali López

View profile
    • Like