Fashion E-commerce App Design - Modura

Fashion E-commerce App Design - Modura fashion app fashion ecommerce ecommerce fashion app design logo
UI Design for a fashion e-commerce concept app. I designed this in Figma and wanted to convey a minimalistic brand image to the young professional target customer. I also designed the logo and icons myself.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
