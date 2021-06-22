Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cameron Schuyler

Stoney Bee: Blissfully Buzzed Cannabis Infusions Label Branding

Stoney Bee: Blissfully Buzzed Cannabis Infusions Label Branding bee honey logo cannabis typogaphy branding illustration
Playful character design and customized typography for a cannabis edible brand, created entirely in Adobe Illustrator.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
