Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lauren Thoeny

Ivy Lane Vintage

Lauren Thoeny
Lauren Thoeny
  • Save
Ivy Lane Vintage branding logo design branding design vector illustration
Ivy Lane Vintage branding logo design branding design vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. Ivy-Lane-Vintage2.png
  2. Ivy-Lane-Vintage.png

Logo Design for a vintage shop in Tempe

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Lauren Thoeny
Lauren Thoeny
Design, illustration and letterpress

More by Lauren Thoeny

View profile
    • Like