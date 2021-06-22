UI Landing page

Emmanuel Moses

Hello,
i decided to try something new and learn, and this came up -

FRUITABLE is an online store for purchasing fruits and vegetables, and get them delivered to your to you.
Feedbacks and comments are very much appreciated.

for more talk -
lekanmoses2017@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
