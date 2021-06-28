EP001 - Prototype

Today is a special day for me! 🚀

I’m starting a new series of designs that I already planned some times ago 🤓 •

What’s the scope of these designs? Well, is to learn, explore and share knowledge with you during this journey 🤗

The first episode has Prototyping as a topic because I want to highlight the importance of testing products in the early stage and make the flawless user experience for the users before we start to invest time in the development, we can save development time, money and at the end also lose fewer users for our products.

Are you testing your designs with prototypes too? 🙌

