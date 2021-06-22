Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Parth Singh

Social trading app

Parth Singh
Parth Singh
  • Save
Social trading app signup login asset management trading crypto app funds stock market stock trading money app neumorphism neumorphic 3d ui 3d app cards ui mobile ui trading app mutual funds share market stocks investment app
Download color palette

A social trading app that simplifies the process of buying, selling, and understanding stocks.

Parth Singh
Parth Singh

More by Parth Singh

View profile
    • Like