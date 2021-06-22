Jonath Joby

Wireframe design for a logistics app

Jonath Joby
Jonath Joby
  • Save
Wireframe design for a logistics app logistics figma ux ui design
Download color palette

Check out jonathjoby.medium.com/senditup-1ec0dfe6d507 for the complete UX journey.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Jonath Joby
Jonath Joby

More by Jonath Joby

View profile
    • Like