Lali´s Bag App

Hi friends!

I was working on the design of the app for a store that sells wallets and bags of different types, my intention was to project a simple, feminine and modern image that would be attractive to all audiences.

I hope you like the result as much as I do, let me know what you think in the comments. Always good to hear feedback! ♥

Hola Amigos!

Estuve trabajando en el diseño de la app de una tienda que se dedica a vender carteras y bolsos de diferentes tipos, mi intención era proyectar una imagen sencilla, femenina y moderna que fuera atractiva para todo público.

Espero que les guste el resultado tanto como a mi, déjame saber lo que piensas en los comentarios. ¡Siempre es bueno escuchar comentarios! ♥