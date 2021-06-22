Lali´s Bag App

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends!
I was working on the design of the app for a store that sells wallets and bags of different types, my intention was to project a simple, feminine and modern image that would be attractive to all audiences.
I hope you like the result as much as I do, let me know what you think in the comments. Always good to hear feedback! ♥
Hola Amigos!
Estuve trabajando en el diseño de la app de una tienda que se dedica a vender carteras y bolsos de diferentes tipos, mi intención era proyectar una imagen sencilla, femenina y moderna que fuera atractiva para todo público.
Espero que les guste el resultado tanto como a mi, déjame saber lo que piensas en los comentarios. ¡Siempre es bueno escuchar comentarios! ♥