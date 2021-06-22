Canutin / Balance sheet

Pictured here, the current state of a personal finance app I'm currently working on as a side-project.

It's a desktop app (for Windows, Mac and Linux) that makes it easier to aggregate your all your financial information in a single place and because it runs in your computer it can only be accessed by you.

Last but certainly not least, the project is open source.

You can read more at http://canutin.com

If you'd like to join a contributor please email me at fernando@canutin.com.

Our current stack is: TypeScript / Electron / React / SQLite3

We are currently a team of 3 and are planning to have our first working version made public in Q4'20. Famous last words.

I'll try to share more shots in the coming days.