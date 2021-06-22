Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gelisa Cisneros

Music Player App

Gelisa Cisneros
Gelisa Cisneros
  • Save
Music Player App illustration sketch figma branding ui inspiration web graphicdesign design
Download color palette

Hey today I finished creating a music player app. I wanted it to be simple and functional to all so that is why I decided to go with this sleek design and not to bright of a color palette so the over all concept and design aren't overlooked by each other.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Gelisa Cisneros
Gelisa Cisneros

More by Gelisa Cisneros

View profile
    • Like