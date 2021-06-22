Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ododo

Logo - Seedling

Ododo
Ododo
  • Save
Logo - Seedling graphic design logo environment green young jeunes pousses logotype plant cute
Download color palette

Logotype for a student organization "Les jeunes pousses". It develops ideas to make agriculture more sustainable.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Ododo
Ododo

More by Ododo

View profile
    • Like