Brian Nutt

The Last Ginger against the Gateway Guardian

Brian Nutt
Brian Nutt
Hire Me
  • Save
The Last Ginger against the Gateway Guardian character design environment painting procreate illustration
The Last Ginger against the Gateway Guardian character design environment painting procreate illustration
Download color palette
  1. IMG_1380.jpeg
  2. IMG_1368.jpeg

The Last Ginger’s mettle is tested as the gateway guardian awakens. Quick environment and creature painting in Procreate for my web comic.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Brian Nutt
Brian Nutt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brian Nutt

View profile
    • Like