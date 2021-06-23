Matt Brown

Elm Street Shop — 1 𝑜𝑓 2

Matt Brown
Matt Brown
Hire Me
  • Save
Elm Street Shop — 1 𝑜𝑓 2 typography graphic design diamond vintage clean personal branding workshop woodworking branding logo emblem badge
Elm Street Shop — 1 𝑜𝑓 2 typography graphic design diamond vintage clean personal branding workshop woodworking branding logo emblem badge
Elm Street Shop — 1 𝑜𝑓 2 typography graphic design diamond vintage clean personal branding workshop woodworking branding logo emblem badge
Elm Street Shop — 1 𝑜𝑓 2 typography graphic design diamond vintage clean personal branding workshop woodworking branding logo emblem badge
Download color palette
  1. ElmStreetShop-Badge.png
  2. ElmStreetShop-BadgeOutlined.png
  3. ElmStreetShop-Wordmark.png
  4. ElmStreetShop-Magnet.jpg

I've always had an interest in woodworking and over the pandemic I threw myself into this new passion of mine. I am not an expert by any stretch of the imagination but I'm learning and growing every day I step foot in my small basement workshop I built from scratch.

I wanted to brand this little "sanctuary" as I like to call it with it's own logotype and badge. For context, we live in Pembroke on Elm Street so nothing too wildly creative with the name 😅.

Hope ya'll enjoy and if you're into this sort of thing give us a follow over at ElmStreet.Shop on Instagram.

Fonts:
Lakeside
Worker
Kohinoor Devanagari

Matt Brown
Matt Brown
Hello! I'm an Art Director & UI Designer from Boston.
Hire Me

More by Matt Brown

View profile
    • Like