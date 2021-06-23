Elm Street Shop — 1 𝑜𝑓 2

I've always had an interest in woodworking and over the pandemic I threw myself into this new passion of mine. I am not an expert by any stretch of the imagination but I'm learning and growing every day I step foot in my small basement workshop I built from scratch.

I wanted to brand this little "sanctuary" as I like to call it with it's own logotype and badge. For context, we live in Pembroke on Elm Street so nothing too wildly creative with the name 😅.

Hope ya'll enjoy and if you're into this sort of thing give us a follow over at ElmStreet.Shop on Instagram.

Fonts:

Lakeside

Worker

Kohinoor Devanagari