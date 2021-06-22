Deepak Sharma 🖌️

Clinic Cources - Online Clinic Cource Market Place

doctors vector colors thinking concept dashboard health user experience hospital design branding logo typography illustration flat medical darktheme
This is ideation to open an online marketplace for clinical courses to help interns by college best faculty.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
