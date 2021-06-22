Ehsan Hassan
Tremoloo

Dashboard - Property Mobile app

Dashboard - Property Mobile app
Here we are with new shots
This is a modification of latest project about Property app that allow user to add agents and view list of them also manage property list.

What do you think?
Please let me know on the comment section!
Don't forget to press L if you like it :) 🔥

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
