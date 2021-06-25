Otto | Illustration

Otto - Car insurance website

Problem:

Traditional insurers cash in on migrant drivers. Why? Because they work from a default position of distrust and judge them based on impersonal and outdated systems. In short, the whole industry is broken. That’s why individuals like these need affordable and modern car insurance that not only will help them not to bankrupt but also will give them peace of mind.

Solution:

A service that will allow people without financial stability a better quality of life by providing them affordable car insurance. Additionally, it has to include an app that will store all their car insurance data. Most importantly, it has to be tailored to each individual's needs and ready for the 21st century.

